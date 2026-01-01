Build an LLM-Powered App in 10 min with Snowflake Cortex AI

WHAT TO EXPECT

This instructor-led lab demonstrates the power of Snowflake Cortex AI in making it easy and secure to use industry-leading LLMs on your data. In 10 minutes, you will learn to run serverless LLM inference for various advanced text analytics, processing and generation.

You’ll need a Snowflake free trial for this event. If you haven’t already signed up, please create an account here.

WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN

Translate multilingual customer reviews and categorize unstructured text data at scale

Analyse customer sentiment and identify key issues in customer reviews using Large Language Models (LLMs)

Automate actions based on analytical insights, such as generating emails

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Our Virtual Hands-On Labs sessions are designed for individuals who are new to using Snowflake. These sessions are tailored to help you initiate or enhance your skills and confidence in the Data Cloud, catering to IT Managers, Data Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Administrators, and Developers.

We look forward to seeing you there!