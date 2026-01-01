Build an Iceberg Lakehouse with Snowflake & Microsoft Fabric OneLake

As data volumes increase and AI workloads proliferate, copying and ETL-ing data across systems is no longer sustainable. This hands-on workshop walks through building a fully interoperable, open lakehouse by integrating Snowflake, and Microsoft OneLake.

Learn how to leverage Apache Iceberg™ to create an open, governed data foundation that allows both Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric engines to operate on the same datasets without data duplication or complex pipelines. You will use sample data in Fabric, create an external volume and set up Microsoft OneLake as a catalog-linked database in Snowflake, create Iceberg tables in OneLake and query them both from Snowflake and Fabric.

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