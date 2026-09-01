Build an End-to-End ML Workflow in Snowflake

WHAT TO EXPECT

In this instructor-led lab, you'll learn how to build and deploy a complete machine learning workflow entirely within Snowflake ML. You'll work through a mortgage lending prediction use case, implementing each stage of the ML lifecycle from feature engineering to model deployment and monitoring.

You’ll need a Snowflake free trial for this event. If you haven’t already signed up, please create an account here.

WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN

How to build a model in Snowflake Notebooks on Container Runtime

How to deploy a model for inference seamlessly with Snowflake Model Registry

How to monitor a model during production with ML Observability

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Our Virtual Hands-On Labs sessions are designed for individuals who are new to using Snowflake. These sessions are tailored to help you initiate or enhance your skills and confidence in the Data Cloud, catering to IT Managers, Data Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Administrators, and Developers.

We look forward to seeing you there!