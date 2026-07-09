Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build an Agent to Unlock Your Data in 90 Minutes
On-Demand
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Learn how to combine Snowflake CoCo and Agents to build powerful, end-to-end AI workflows across enterprise data.
In this lab, you will:
- Build real agents that answer business-critical questions
- Power them with tools using Snowflake CoCo and MCP
- Measure and improve performance with evaluations and traces
By the end, you’ll know how to build, deploy and scale production-ready agents.
Speakers
Arun AgarwalProduct Marketing Lead - AI / ML, Snowflake
Marie DuranManager, Technical Account Management, Snowflake
Carlos SerranoPrincipal AI/ML Architect, Applied Field Engineering, Snowflake