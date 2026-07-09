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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Build an Agent to Unlock Your Data in 90 Minutes

On-Demand

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Learn how to combine Snowflake CoCo and Agents to build powerful, end-to-end AI workflows across enterprise data.

In this lab, you will:

  • Build real agents that answer business-critical questions
  • Power them with tools using Snowflake CoCo and MCP
  • Measure and improve performance with evaluations and traces

By the end, you’ll know how to build, deploy and scale production-ready agents.

Speakers

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Arun AgarwalProduct Marketing Lead - AI / ML, Snowflake
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Marie DuranManager, Technical Account Management, Snowflake
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Carlos SerranoPrincipal AI/ML Architect, Applied Field Engineering, Snowflake