Autonomous SQL Pipelines for AI Agents

Traditional data engineering forces you to build and manage custom code for orchestration, change-data capture, and resource management. This not only slows down your team, but also creates technical debt that can make your pipelines fragile.

Join us for a hands-on webinar where you'll learn how to simplify your data engineering workflows with AI and autonomous pipelines. Cortex Code turns prompts into pipelines, dramatically reducing time spent manually coding. Snowflake Dynamic Tables provide a declarative approach to data pipelines where you simply define the desired state using a standard SQL statement and Snowflake manages the incremental updates and orchestration.

In this step-by-step guided session, your instructor will walk you through building a complete, modern data pipeline with Cortex Code to power an AI application. You'll learn to:

Use Cortex Code

Ingest sample raw data into Snowflake

Create a Dynamic Table

Consume the refined data by building a lightweight, interactive Streamlit application directly within Snowflake

You'll leave this session with the knowledge to use AI to build resilient, auto-managed and easy-to-maintain data pipelines, drastically reducing your operational overhead and speeding up your time-to-insight.