From Prompt to Production: Build a Live App on Snowflake App Runtime

You're a data engineer, a Python developer, or a SQL analyst. Your data has gravity: it already sits in Snowflake, governed, current and trusted. But turning it into a web app usually means pulling away from that gravity — exporting a snapshot, standing up a separate database, learning React and figuring out how to deploy and host it.

Snowflake App Runtime helps you build and deploy production apps right where your data lives. Tell Snowflake CoCo what you want in plain English, and it generates a full-stack Next.js application, frontend, data layer, interactive charts, and deploys it directly on Snowflake. One connection configuration that works locally and in production, with no environment drift and no separate infrastructure to provision.

In this hands-on lab, you'll build a customer churn risk dashboard from scratch using nothing but natural language prompts. You'll scaffold it, preview it locally, iterate on features and deploy it to Snowflake to walk away with a live app, all in under 30 minutes.

What you'll do:

You'll experience the full describe → scaffold → preview → iterate → deploy development loop:

Describe : Tell Snowflake CoCo what you want in plain English

: Tell Snowflake CoCo what you want in plain English Scaffold : Snowflake CoCo generates a production-ready Next.js project with Snowflake data access wired in

: Snowflake CoCo generates a production-ready Next.js project with Snowflake data access wired in Preview : Run the app locally to see it working against your data before anything goes live

: Run the app locally to see it working against your data before anything goes live Iterate : Add a CSV download button, break out churn by region and refine the layout — all through follow-up prompts

: Add a CSV download button, break out churn by region and refine the layout — all through follow-up prompts Deploy: Ship to Snowflake directly from Snowflake CoCo. Choose serverless (under 5-second startup with automatic idle suspend) or dedicated compute pools for heavier workloads. What runs on your machine is what runs in production — no surprises and no infrastructure to provision

You'll leave with a running app, the source code and a repeatable workflow you can use on your own data the same day.

Who this is for:

Developers, data engineers, data scientists, AI/ML engineers, BI and data analysts and business users who want to build and ship internal data apps without becoming frontend developers.