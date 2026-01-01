Thought Leadership
The Next Era of Analytics Is Agentic
22Oct
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
Agentic analytics is changing how teams turn data into decisions. Join us for a first look at what's next and what it means for your business.
In this session, we will unpack how leading organizations are unifying data warehousing and lakehouse flexibility to serve both human analysts and automated AI agents from a single experience.
Full details coming soon. Register now to save your seat and be the first to get event updates.
Speakers
Carl PerrySenior Director, Product Management, Snowflake