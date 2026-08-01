Thought Leadership
The Migration Trap: How to Avoid “Copy-Paste” Errors and Modernize for Real
Stop patching outdated systems. It’s time to build something that’s built to last.
26AUG
10:00 AM BST / 11:00 AM CEST
Registration Now
Legacy environments aren’t designed for today’s scale, security needs or pace of innovation. Yet many organizations still try to “lift and shift” their existing complexities to the cloud, hoping the move alone will deliver modernization.
It won’t.
Moving a broken process to the cloud doesn't make it modern, it just makes it a remote broken process.
Join EY and Snowflake for a 30-minute session on why 39% of data leaders still cite data silos as their biggest obstacle to AI and exactly how to fix it.
We’re cutting through the noise to show you:
- Why "Lift and Shift" Fails: Moving legacy assets "as is" creates a ship without a rudder. Learn why modernization is a transformation, not a copy-paste job.
- The AI Reality Check: You can’t have an AI strategy without a data strategy. Legacy platforms simply cannot support the GenAI workloads you need to run.
- The Fix: How the EY Data Migration Platform (DMP) automates the heavy lifting, using GenAI to convert complex legacy code so you can migrate faster and safer.
In partnership with
Speakers
Fawad QureshiField CTO, Snowflake
Bogdan IstrateManager, EY