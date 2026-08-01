Legacy environments aren’t designed for today’s scale, security needs or pace of innovation. Yet many organizations still try to “lift and shift” their existing complexities to the cloud, hoping the move alone will deliver modernization.

It won’t.

Moving a broken process to the cloud doesn't make it modern, it just makes it a remote broken process.

Join EY and Snowflake for a 30-minute session on why 39% of data leaders still cite data silos as their biggest obstacle to AI and exactly how to fix it.

We’re cutting through the noise to show you: