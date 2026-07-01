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Thought Leadership

Summit Encore

Making AI Real for Business

On-Demand

Watch Now

Couldn't make it to Snowflake Summit in San Francisco? We're bringing the best of the AI Data Cloud directly to you.

Get the latest product launches, strategic insights, and breakthrough moments that had thousands of attendees talking. See how Snowflake is making it easier for enterprises to build and deploy agentic AI and how you can put it to work across your organization.

Join this session to: 
 

  • Explore product innovations redefining how enterprises build with AI

  • Hear how Sanofi is reshaping the future of their organization in the data and AI landscape

  • Get a blueprint for deploying connected agentic experiences across your organisation

  • Walk away with actionable steps to ship enterprise-ready AI agents that deliver real ROI

Speakers

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Sasha MitrovichSenior Product Marketing Manager, EMEA Data Engineering, Snowflake
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Dash DesaiPrincipal Developer Advocate, Snowflake
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Emmanuel FrenehardChief Digital Officer, Sanofi