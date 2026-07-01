Thought Leadership
Summit Encore
Making AI Real for Business
On-Demand
Watch Now
Couldn't make it to Snowflake Summit in San Francisco? We're bringing the best of the AI Data Cloud directly to you.
Get the latest product launches, strategic insights, and breakthrough moments that had thousands of attendees talking. See how Snowflake is making it easier for enterprises to build and deploy agentic AI and how you can put it to work across your organization.
Join this session to:
Explore product innovations redefining how enterprises build with AI
Hear how Sanofi is reshaping the future of their organization in the data and AI landscape
Get a blueprint for deploying connected agentic experiences across your organisation
Walk away with actionable steps to ship enterprise-ready AI agents that deliver real ROI
Speakers
Sasha MitrovichSenior Product Marketing Manager, EMEA Data Engineering, Snowflake
Dash DesaiPrincipal Developer Advocate, Snowflake
Emmanuel FrenehardChief Digital Officer, Sanofi