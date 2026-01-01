Join us for the latest edition of SPN Pulse Public Sector, our quarterly partner webinar series designed to ensure your business strategy is perfectly in sync with Snowflake’s latest advancements.

What’s on the agenda?

Pulse of the Business : Join John Whippen, Snowflake RVP for US Public Sector SLED, and Melissa Adamson, Head of Public Sector Partner Sales, for a fireside chat on the state of Snowflake’s SLED business, the evolving partner ecosystem, and the growth opportunities ahead for public sector partners. They’ll share market trends and strategic insights to help partners align their go-to-market approach and drive greater impact with state, local, and education customers.

: Join John Whippen, Snowflake RVP for US Public Sector SLED, and Melissa Adamson, Head of Public Sector Partner Sales, for a fireside chat on the state of Snowflake’s SLED business, the evolving partner ecosystem, and the growth opportunities ahead for public sector partners. They’ll share market trends and strategic insights to help partners align their go-to-market approach and drive greater impact with state, local, and education customers. Pulse of the Product : Ravi Kumar, Partner Solutions Engineering Lead, US & Canada Public Sector, will break down the latest additions to our Public Sector solution suite and use cases that will help drive your SLED business.

: Ravi Kumar, Partner Solutions Engineering Lead, US & Canada Public Sector, will break down the latest additions to our Public Sector solution suite and use cases that will help drive your SLED business. Pulse of the Market: Hear from a current Snowflake partner having success in the SLED market.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your partnership with Snowflake – register today!