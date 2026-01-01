Join us on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET for the latest edition of SPN Pulse North America, our quarterly partner webinar series designed to ensure your business strategy stays perfectly in sync with Snowflake’s latest advancements.

What’s on the agenda?



Pulse of the Business : Kayle McBride, VP, GSI and Americas Alliances, sits down with Rodrigo Rocha to officially welcome him as Snowflake’s new VP, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships. Get to know Rodrigo’s background, hear his vision and strategic priorities for the partner ecosystem, and discover how his leadership will help drive your growth.

: Kayle McBride, VP, GSI and Americas Alliances, sits down with Rodrigo Rocha to officially welcome him as Snowflake’s new VP, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships. Get to know Rodrigo’s background, hear his vision and strategic priorities for the partner ecosystem, and discover how his leadership will help drive your growth. Pulse of the Program : The Snowflake Partner Network program is evolving! Be the first to hear about upcoming enhancements, what they mean for your business, and the steps you can take to position yourself for success.

: The Snowflake Partner Network program is evolving! Be the first to hear about upcoming enhancements, what they mean for your business, and the steps you can take to position yourself for success. Pulse of the Go-To-Market: Top-performing partners are winning by leveraging Snowflake CoCo in the field. Join partner sales leaders Amy Mayer and Stephanie Zimmerman as they highlight proven best practices and real-world customer success stories. Now is the time to lean in and accelerate your business outcomes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your partnership with Snowflake. Register today!