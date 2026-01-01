PostGIS Day 2026

PostGIS is the open source extension that adds geospatial data types and functions to Postgres. This extension helps make Postgres the market leader in open source transactional databases. It is also a notable competitor to the ESRI and ArcGIS ecosystem, bringing in spatial users to the Postgres ecosystem.

There is an international “GIS Day” which is always the third Wednesday in November. “PostGIS Day” is the day after - that’s a pun 😉. This year it will be Thursday November 19, 2026.

PostGIS Day has been held and sponsored by Crunchy Data, originally in 2019 as an in-person event and 2020-2024 online, and then 2025 hosted by Snowflake (following the Crunchy Data acquisition). The online event has grown quite popular and users of PostGIS come together to hear use cases, tips and tricks, new work in the open source geo field, and hear from core PostGIS developers like Paul Ramsey and Regina Obe.