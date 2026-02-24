Oil & Gas: Modernize Data for Resilience, Performance and AI

Oil & Gas organizations are operating in an increasingly complex environment shaped by volatile markets, aging infrastructure, and rapidly growing volumes of subsurface, operational, and enterprise data. As the industry prioritizes efficiency, safety, and performance, modernizing legacy data environments and enabling faster, more trusted insights has become a strategic imperative.

In this session, we’ll explore how Snowflake Energy Solutions support Oil & Gas organizations as they modernize data foundations, unify enterprise, operational, and IoT data, and improve analytics performance at scale. The discussion will highlight how an AI-ready data platform enables predictive and optimization use cases—helping Oil & Gas companies move toward more resilient, data-driven, and future-ready operations.

Attendees will gain insights into:

