Managing Risk, Driving Growth

Finance leaders today are responsible for far more than the balance sheet. Their mandate stretches across the full value chain - from revenue data and retention strategy, through compliance and client lifecycle management, to enterprise risk and regulatory reporting. When trusted data flows across this entire workflow, AI and agentic capabilities can accelerate every stage. When it doesn't, each link in the chain becomes a source of friction, exposure, and missed growth.

In this session we will explore how trusted data is reshaping finance, from working capital optimization and FP&A to profitability analysis and regulatory reporting. Our speakers will discuss;