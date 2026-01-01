Exclusive Partner Preview: What's New at Expedition 2026

Join us for an exclusive, partner-only briefing ahead of Expedition 2026, Snowflake's global virtual event series (November 3–6) for builders and leaders driving the agentic enterprise.

In this session, you'll hear a preview of the news and product direction coming out of Expedition, and get a first look at how Snowflake is messaging the Agentic Enterprise story to two distinct audiences: builders shipping AI and data products, and leaders setting AI strategy.

Come away ready to have informed conversations with your customers — whether they're technical practitioners building with Snowflake or executives deciding where to invest.

Reserved for Snowflake partners only. Confidential — please do not share or distribute. Please note that all content shared is under NDA and embargo till Nov. 3, 2026 at 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST.