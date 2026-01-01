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Thought Leadership

Data Transformation Strategies with Snowflake: Choosing the Right Approach for Every Pipeline

A foundational, decision-focused session for architects and data engineers: learn when and what to use, not just how.

15OCT
10:00 AM BST / 11:00 AM CEST

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Views, Dynamic Tables, Streams & Tasks, Snowpark, AI functions, DBT Projects, Materialized Views — once your data is in Snowflake, there are many ways to transform it. Knowing which to use, and when, is what separates simple, maintainable pipelines from over-engineered ones. 

In this session we cut through the options with a simple, repeatable decision framework that maps any transformation requirement to the right Snowflake capability — starting from a declarative-first default and stepping outside it only when the requirement truly demands it.

What you'll learn:
 

  • A repeatable framework for matching a transformation requirement to the right Snowflake capability

  • Declarative vs imperative: when Dynamic Tables are the right call, and when you still need Streams & Tasks

  • SQL vs Python/Scala/Java: when to reach for Snowpark — and how to bring existing Spark workloads onto Snowflake

  • How to match freshness requirements to the right refresh model without over-engineering

  • How to turn unstructured data into structured output with AI, declaratively

What we'll cover:
 

  • The transformation landscape: declarative vs imperative, SQL vs code

  • The SQL and ELT baseline

  • Declarative pipelines with Dynamic Tables

  • Imperative pipelines with Custom Incremental Dynamic Tables

  • Code-based transformation with Snowpark and Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark

  • Transforming unstructured data with Cortex AI

  • Operationalizing pipelines as code using DCM?

  • A capability selector you can take back to your team

Who should attend: Enterprise and data architects, data-engineering team leads, and data engineers who want a clear mental model for transformation decisions — no click-by-click tutorials, just the when and what.

 