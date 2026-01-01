Data Transformation Strategies with Snowflake: Choosing the Right Approach for Every Pipeline
A foundational, decision-focused session for architects and data engineers: learn when and what to use, not just how.
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Views, Dynamic Tables, Streams & Tasks, Snowpark, AI functions, DBT Projects, Materialized Views — once your data is in Snowflake, there are many ways to transform it. Knowing which to use, and when, is what separates simple, maintainable pipelines from over-engineered ones.
In this session we cut through the options with a simple, repeatable decision framework that maps any transformation requirement to the right Snowflake capability — starting from a declarative-first default and stepping outside it only when the requirement truly demands it.
What you'll learn:
A repeatable framework for matching a transformation requirement to the right Snowflake capability
Declarative vs imperative: when Dynamic Tables are the right call, and when you still need Streams & Tasks
SQL vs Python/Scala/Java: when to reach for Snowpark — and how to bring existing Spark workloads onto Snowflake
How to match freshness requirements to the right refresh model without over-engineering
How to turn unstructured data into structured output with AI, declaratively
What we'll cover:
The transformation landscape: declarative vs imperative, SQL vs code
The SQL and ELT baseline
Declarative pipelines with Dynamic Tables
Imperative pipelines with Custom Incremental Dynamic Tables
Code-based transformation with Snowpark and Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark
Transforming unstructured data with Cortex AI
Operationalizing pipelines as code using DCM?
A capability selector you can take back to your team
Who should attend: Enterprise and data architects, data-engineering team leads, and data engineers who want a clear mental model for transformation decisions — no click-by-click tutorials, just the when and what.