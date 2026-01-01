Thought Leadership
Data Ingestion Strategies with Snowflake — Choosing the Right Path for Every Source
A foundational, decision-focused session for architects and data engineers: learn when and what to use, not just how.
07OCT
10:00 AM BST / 11:00 AM CEST
Register Now
Batch loads, Snowpipe, streaming, change data capture, managed connectors, query-in-place — Snowflake gives you many ways to get data in. The hard part is knowing which to reach for, and when.
In this session we cut through the options with a simple, repeatable decision framework that maps any source and latency requirement to the right Snowflake ingestion capability — including the cases where the smartest move is not to move the data at all.
What you'll learn:
- A repeatable framework for matching a source + latency requirement to the right ingestion capability.
- When batch loading is the right answer — and when it becomes an anti-pattern.
- How to choose the right streaming pattern.
- When Openflow managed connectors (database CDC or SaaS) are better than building your own pipeline.
- When not to ingest at all — querying in place and sharing instead of copying (zero-copy integrations).
What we'll cover:
- The ingestion patterns: batch → continuous → streaming.
- Batch and bulk loading for scheduled, high-volume data.
- Continuous file ingestion with Snowpipe.
- Real-time, row-level streaming.
- Openflow: managed connectors and change data capture.
- Query-in-place and zero-copy data sharing.
- A capability selector you can take back to your team.
Who should attend: Enterprise and data architects, data-engineering team leads, and data engineers who want a clear mental model for ingestion decisions — no click-by-click tutorials, just the when and what.