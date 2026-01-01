Data products built on Snowflake not only streamline data consumption inside your organization but have the potential to unlock novel revenue streams with your downstream customers. However, when serving multiple customers (tenants) from a shared infrastructure, understanding how costs map to each tenant is critical and distinguishes confident pricing decisions from margin guesswork.

In this session, we'll walk through a practical framework for attributing Snowflake costs (e.g. compute, storage, serverless, AI/LLM, and more) to individual tenants sharing the same infrastructure.

You'll leave with a better understanding of:

FinOps fundamentals for multi-tenant data products

Three attribution models to consider and when to use each

Insights from Medidata: Zero cost visibility to defensible per-sponsor invoicing

A roadmap and demonstration of attribution to AI-powered forecasting

Register now to participate.

Outline (proposed 60-minute format):

Opening and FinOps overview