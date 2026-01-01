Live Webinar
Building a Cost Attribution Engine for Multi-Tenant Data Products
22Oct
01:00 PM ET
Register Now
Data products built on Snowflake not only streamline data consumption inside your organization but have the potential to unlock novel revenue streams with your downstream customers. However, when serving multiple customers (tenants) from a shared infrastructure, understanding how costs map to each tenant is critical and distinguishes confident pricing decisions from margin guesswork.
In this session, we'll walk through a practical framework for attributing Snowflake costs (e.g. compute, storage, serverless, AI/LLM, and more) to individual tenants sharing the same infrastructure.
- You'll leave with a better understanding of:
- FinOps fundamentals for multi-tenant data products
- Three attribution models to consider and when to use each
- Insights from Medidata: Zero cost visibility to defensible per-sponsor invoicing
- A roadmap and demonstration of attribution to AI-powered forecasting
Register now to participate.
Outline (proposed 60-minute format):
Opening and FinOps overview
- The attribution challenge and frameworks to consider
- Insights from Medidata
- Demo: Attribution to AI-powered forecasting
- CTA and learn more
Speakers
Jesse BishopAccount Executive, Snowflake
Kumaran RaghunathanPrincipal Solution Engineer, Snowflake