Beyond ETL: Putting Data to Work with a Zero-Copy Architecture for AI

In this webinar, TDWI research fellow Donald Farmer and key industry and product experts from Snowflake discuss how organizations can modernize analytics and make their data AI ready in an enterprise‑ready environment with built‑in governance, performance, and scale, especially for SAP systems, without migration or duplication. Using real enterprise scenarios in demand forecasting, manufacturing, and retail, they will explore how governed data products move in both directions between SAP and the analytics environment, and where zero-copy access fits against selective replication when performance matters.

Key takeaways:

- Why data silos and fragmented platforms stall AI and agent initiatives

- How zero-copy access keeps data governed while giving analytics and AI teams direct, real-time access

- What separates a business data fabric from traditional ETL integration

- How manufacturing and consumer-goods teams apply governed data to real business priorities

- How enriched insights return to planning and operational workflows as governed data products