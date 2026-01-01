AI for Finance Leaders: Capturing Real Value with Agentic AI

The finance function is being reshaped faster than most organisations anticipated. The question for CFOs is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to do it in a way that delivers measurable value, earns board confidence and positions finance as a growth driver rather than a reporting function.

Join Snowflake and EY for an executive 45-minute session combining product demonstration, real transformation examples and an open discussion on what AI adoption actually requires from finance leadership.

You'll gain: