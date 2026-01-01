AI for Finance Leaders: Capturing Real Value with Agentic AI
The CFOs moving early on AI will define the next era of competitive advantage. Here is what that looks like in practice.
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The finance function is being reshaped faster than most organisations anticipated. The question for CFOs is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to do it in a way that delivers measurable value, earns board confidence and positions finance as a growth driver rather than a reporting function.
Join Snowflake and EY for an executive 45-minute session combining product demonstration, real transformation examples and an open discussion on what AI adoption actually requires from finance leadership.
You'll gain:
The AI mandate for CFOs: Why the window for early movers is open now and what boards are starting to expect.
EY's market view: How finance functions are approaching AI adoption and where the real organisational challenges sit.
Agentic AI in action: A demonstration of how finance leaders are using Snowflake CoWork to surface insights from complex financial data through natural language.
A real transformation story: What the path from pilot to measurable business value looks like in practice.
An honest conversation: A fireside discussion on change management, internal capability and elevating finance's role in the organisation