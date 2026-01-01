Build Analytics Agents for Your Teams and Customers

Many companies want to give their business users and customers a way to ask questions about their data in plain language, but teams often don't know where the pieces fit in the Snowflake landscape or how to build them. This session is for data teams and solutions engineers who want to stand up an analytics agent on Snowflake and put it in the hands of their teams and customers.

We walk through the core building blocks of an analytics agent (Semantic Views, Cortex Search, and Cortex Agents) and explain what each one does and why it matters. Then we build an end-to-end agent live and show it running in Snowflake CoWork and inside a customer-facing application.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will build an analytics agent step by step:

Define a Semantic View so the agent understands the data

Add Cortex Search so it can retrieve the right context

Assemble a Cortex Agent and test it in the UI and with Cortex Code

Surface the agent in CoWork and in a customer-facing app

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of the Cortex AI architecture, how to build agents with Cortex Code or in the UI, and how to provide the agent to their teams or customers.