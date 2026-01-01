Demo
Workday and Snowflake: One Foundation for People Analytics, Finance, and AI
28OCT
10:00 AM PT
Your people and finance data sits at the center of every strategic decision your business makes, and it can power the AI agents that execute on those decisions too. But access often requires extracts, pipelines, and duplicate copies that go stale and add governance complexity.
Workday Data Cloud and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud change that. Join us October 28 for an inside look into our bidirectional, zero-copy integration — how it works and the use cases customers put into production today.
During the live webinar you’ll learn how this integration delivers:
- Faster insights, smarter decisions: Data teams get real-time direct access to modeled, semantically enriched Workday data inside Snowflake through a native Apache Iceberg share.
- Secure zero-copy sharing: A customer’s richly modeled Workday data never leaves its secure environment and instead is directly accessible in Snowflake, minimizing any data sprawl, enabling robust governance and simplifying compliance.
- Reduced cost and complexity: The need for custom data pipelines and expensive third-party extract, transform, load (ETL) or extract, load, transform (ELT) tools is removed by providing a zero-copy integration.
- Accelerated AI and analytics: Snowflake Cortex AI and Workday agents seamlessly collaborate in a continuous events-to-insights-to-action loop, enabling organizations to detect business opportunities and risks and automatically trigger corrective actions and processes across both platforms.
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