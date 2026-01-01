Workday and Snowflake: One Foundation for People Analytics, Finance, and AI

Your people and finance data sits at the center of every strategic decision your business makes, and it can power the AI agents that execute on those decisions too. But access often requires extracts, pipelines, and duplicate copies that go stale and add governance complexity.

Workday Data Cloud and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud change that. Join us October 28 for an inside look into our bidirectional, zero-copy integration — how it works and the use cases customers put into production today.

During the live webinar you’ll learn how this integration delivers:

Faster insights, smarter decisions : Data teams get real-time direct access to modeled, semantically enriched Workday data inside Snowflake through a native Apache Iceberg share.





: Data teams get real-time direct access to modeled, semantically enriched Workday data inside Snowflake through a native Apache Iceberg share. Secure zero-copy sharing: A customer’s richly modeled Workday data never leaves its secure environment and instead is directly accessible in Snowflake, minimizing any data sprawl, enabling robust governance and simplifying compliance.