Why Snowflake, Why Now: A Faster Path to Data Modernization

Modernizing your data platform shouldn't mean signing up for a long, complex migration.

Join us for a 20-minute session to see why organizations are moving their data and workloads to Snowflake, and how new AI-powered migration capabilities are making the journey faster, simpler, and more automated than ever.

You'll see how Snowflake helps organizations move beyond the cost, complexity, and limitations of legacy and cloud data platforms, while creating a foundation for data, analytics, and AI. Then, we'll show how Snowflake AIM and our migration tooling can help automate critical steps across the migration journey; from assessment and code conversion to data migration and validation.

In this quick session, you'll learn how to:

Build the business case for modernizing your data platform with Snowflake

Overcome traditional migration barriers with AI and automation

Accelerate your journey with Snowflake AIM, from assessment through validation

Take a practical first step toward migrating your own environment

The business case for modernization has never been stronger. And the path to Snowflake has never been more automated.