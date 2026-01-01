Why Snowflake, Why Now: A Faster Path to Data Modernization

Modernizing your data platform shouldn't mean signing up for a long, complex migration.

Join us for a 25-minute session to see why organizations are moving their data and workloads to Snowflake, and how new AI-powered migration capabilities are making the journey faster, simpler, and more automated than ever.

You'll see how Snowflake helps organizations move beyond the cost, complexity, and limitations of legacy and cloud data platforms, while creating a foundation for data, analytics, and AI. Then, we'll show how Snowflake AIM and our migration tooling can help automate critical steps across the migration journey; from assessment and code conversion to data migration and validation.

In this fast-paced session, you'll learn:

Why organizations are choosing Snowflake as the foundation for their data and AI strategy

How AI and automation are removing traditional migration barriers

How Snowflake AIM accelerates the journey from assessment through validation

How you can take the first step toward Snowflake today

Your migration may be easier — and closer — than you think.