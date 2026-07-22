Unlocking RAG on Complex Documents

Complex documents like dense PDFs, contracts, forms, and scanned reports hold some of the most valuable information in the business, yet traditional OCR and search struggle to read them accurately, so the insights stay locked in files no one can query. This session is for data and AI teams who want to turn high-value, messy documents into trustworthy, analytics-ready data in Snowflake.

We walk through the full journey from raw document to business value with LandingAI, Snowflake, and 7Rivers. LandingAI applies agentic document extraction to turn even the most complex layouts into structured intelligence and lands it in Snowflake. Snowflake provides the secure, governed foundation, with Cortex, to make that data immediately usable, and 7Rivers shows the art of the possible: workflows that turn enterprise intelligence into real business value.

In this webinar we will demonstrate a complete, three-way workflow on real documents:

Agentic document extraction: LandingAI transforms unstructured data into structured intelligence and lands it in Snowflake

The AI Data Cloud: why Snowflake is the secure, governed foundation once the data has landed, with Cortex Search and Cortex Analyst on top

Activating business value: 7Rivers turns enterprise intelligence into the art of the possible and workflows that generate outcomes

The three-way value chain: LandingAI for document prep, Snowflake for a secure and governed platform plus Cortex, and 7Rivers for the solution build

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of how unstructured documents become structured, governed, and queryable in Snowflake, and how the LandingAI, Snowflake, and 7Rivers value chain turns that data into timely, trustworthy business insight.