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Demo

Unify Transaction and Analytics with pg lake

22Oct
2:00 PM AEDT | 4:00 PM NZDT | 11:00 AM SGT | 8:30 AM IST

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WHAT TO EXPECT

Join Snowflake Data Superhero, Krishna Naidu, for a lightning 20-minute session to see how transactional data is paired with Postgres to reduce timelines to insights, eliminate fraud actors and land on a platform ready for your data engineering workloads. You can follow along and get your questions answered in real-time.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
The fundamentals: warehouses, caching, cloning and Time Travel

 

  • Ingest and transform semi-structured data with Dynamic Tables, and work with structured, semi-structured and unstructured data

  • Navigate Snowflake with Notebooks, and create databases, compute and stages for loading data

  • Securely load and share data, enrich it via the Marketplace, and protect it with roles, classification, masking and row-access policies

  • Apply Snowflake's AI capabilities by calling Cortex LLM functions on your own data

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Designed for tech enthusiasts new or experienced with Snowflake - IT Managers, Data Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Administrators and Developers.