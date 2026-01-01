Unify Transaction and Analytics with pg lake

WHAT TO EXPECT

Join Snowflake Data Superhero, Krishna Naidu, for a lightning 20-minute session to see how transactional data is paired with Postgres to reduce timelines to insights, eliminate fraud actors and land on a platform ready for your data engineering workloads. You can follow along and get your questions answered in real-time.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

The fundamentals: warehouses, caching, cloning and Time Travel

Ingest and transform semi-structured data with Dynamic Tables, and work with structured, semi-structured and unstructured data

Navigate Snowflake with Notebooks, and create databases, compute and stages for loading data



Securely load and share data, enrich it via the Marketplace, and protect it with roles, classification, masking and row-access policies



Apply Snowflake's AI capabilities by calling Cortex LLM functions on your own data

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Designed for tech enthusiasts new or experienced with Snowflake - IT Managers, Data Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Administrators and Developers.