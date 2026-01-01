Supercharge Your Power BI Architecture with Snowflake Interactive Analytics

Power BI's Import mode was built for speed — but it works by moving your data out of Snowflake. The result: stale dashboards, dataset size limits, refresh failures, and data copies you didn't ask for.

There's better architecture. Snowflake Interactive Analytics is purpose-built for large-scale and real-time analytics workloads, delivering the performance your Power BI dashboards need without ever moving data out of Snowflake. It's the most performant and cost-effective solution for organizations that need always-fresh insights at scale.

In this session, you'll see how to connect Power BI directly to Snowflake Interactive Analytics, what performance looks like in practice, and how to migrate your Import-mode workloads — no data duplication required.