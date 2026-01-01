Right-Size Your AI with Cortex AI Function Studio and Snowflake CoCo

Deploying AI models into production without cost visibility can lead to unexpected compute spend. Without practical ways to test models side by side, organizations often default to oversized LLMs for basic tasks.

Join our next Power Up session to learn how to right-size AI models and set up FinOps controls in Snowflake. We will demonstrate how to compare models in Cortex AI Function Studio, use CoCo to query usage views, and enforce automated spend limits using object tags, query tags, Snowflake Budgets and resource monitors.

In this session, you will learn how to: