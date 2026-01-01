Right-Size Your AI with Cortex AI Function Studio and Snowflake CoCo
Learn how to evaluate models side by side, measure cost per correct outcome and set proactive spend limits in Snowflake
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Deploying AI models into production without cost visibility can lead to unexpected compute spend. Without practical ways to test models side by side, organizations often default to oversized LLMs for basic tasks.
Join our next Power Up session to learn how to right-size AI models and set up FinOps controls in Snowflake. We will demonstrate how to compare models in Cortex AI Function Studio, use CoCo to query usage views, and enforce automated spend limits using object tags, query tags, Snowflake Budgets and resource monitors.
In this session, you will learn how to:
Compare models side by side: Use Cortex AI Function Studio to test accuracy and pick the right model for your workload.
Break down spend with natural language: Use CoCo to query account usage views and analyze consumption by model and function.
Measure cost per correct outcome: Connect actual compute spend to each accurate model result.
Set proactive financial guardrails: Attribute spend and set automated limits using object tags, query tags, Snowflake Budgets, and resource monitors.