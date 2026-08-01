Proactive Semantic Modelling: Make your Data Products AI-Ready
Embed business meaning into design to reduce rework and create trusted foundations for analytics and AI.
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Enterprise teams are under pressure to deliver trusted data products faster for analytics, self-service BI, and AI. But too often, the semantics that give a model its purpose live outside the model, scattered across documentation, tribal knowledge, and downstream BI logic.
The result: business rules reconstructed after the fact, inconsistent metrics across consumers, and AI systems that inherit ambiguity instead of intent.
That gap isn't a tooling problem. It's an architectural one. Relational models describe how data is stored. Semantic models describe what it means.
SqlDBM and Snowflake are bridging the gap by embedding semantic properties — like formulas and synonyms — into the data modeling process, allowing teams to capture business meaning during design rather than after deployment.
This session is designed for both strategic and hands-on audiences: enterprise architects shaping platform standards, and practitioners building the models and data products that the business depends on every day.
What you’ll learn and see in this session:
Why semantic models are becoming essential for modern data products
How SqlDBM approaches semantic model design and management
How semantic definitions can connect cleanly into Snowflake workflows
What enterprise architects and practitioners should consider when designing for scale, reuse, and change
Where semantic foundations can support better analytics experiences and AI outcomes
How a semantic model allows you to “talk to your data” using Snowflake Cortex
Who should attend?
This webinar is ideal for:
Enterprise architects defining data platform and modelling standards
Data architects and data modellers designing reusable business-ready structures
Analytics engineers and data product owners responsible for trusted downstream consumption
Data and AI leaders looking to improve consistency, governance, and readiness for AI-driven use cases
Speakers
Reserve your spot to learn how Snowflake and SqlDBM can help you move semantic modelling upstream, improve trust in your data products, and create a stronger foundation for analytics and AI.