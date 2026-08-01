Proactive Semantic Modelling: Make your Data Products AI-Ready

Enterprise teams are under pressure to deliver trusted data products faster for analytics, self-service BI, and AI. But too often, the semantics that give a model its purpose live outside the model, scattered across documentation, tribal knowledge, and downstream BI logic.

The result: business rules reconstructed after the fact, inconsistent metrics across consumers, and AI systems that inherit ambiguity instead of intent.

That gap isn't a tooling problem. It's an architectural one. Relational models describe how data is stored. Semantic models describe what it means.

SqlDBM and Snowflake are bridging the gap by embedding semantic properties — like formulas and synonyms — into the data modeling process, allowing teams to capture business meaning during design rather than after deployment.

This session is designed for both strategic and hands-on audiences: enterprise architects shaping platform standards, and practitioners building the models and data products that the business depends on every day.

What you’ll learn and see in this session:

Why semantic models are becoming essential for modern data products

How SqlDBM approaches semantic model design and management

How semantic definitions can connect cleanly into Snowflake workflows

What enterprise architects and practitioners should consider when designing for scale, reuse, and change

Where semantic foundations can support better analytics experiences and AI outcomes

How a semantic model allows you to “talk to your data” using Snowflake Cortex

Who should attend?

This webinar is ideal for:

