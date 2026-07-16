AI agents, real-time applications, embedded experiences and modern BI are reshaping what “analytics” means inside the enterprise. Today’s workloads aren’t just dashboards queried by humans; they’re APIs powering applications, agents making decisions in real time and interactive experiences serving both people and machines.

In this webinar, learn how organizations are rethinking architecture, performance and data access for a world where humans and AI consume data side by side. We’ll explore:



The next wave of interactive analytics workloads

What it takes to support these workloads at scale

How Snowflake Interactive Analytics, powered by Interactive tables and warehouses, enables low-latency, high-concurrency experiences for both humans and AI

Register now to participate.