Whether you're setting strategy, managing infrastructure, or building the next customer experience — AI only delivers value when your data is ready and your organization is aligned.

In this 20-minute live demo, a Snowflake expert will show you how organizations like Allianz, Siemens, and Deliveroo are moving from AI concept to business value across every function.

You'll see how Snowflake delivers on three pillars:

✅ One Trusted Data Foundation — Break down silos across business units, IT, and security with a single governed platform every team can rely on

✅ AI That Understands Your Business — Apply your company's rules, context, and goals to any AI model with Snowflake CoCo, so outputs are accurate, compliant, and relevant to the teams that use them

✅ AI in Every Workflow — Embed intelligence and AI agents directly into the apps and tools your teams already use, powered by Snowflake CoWork

Trusted by 13,300+ customers, including 790+ Forbes Global 2000 companies — with organizations reporting up to 354% ROI over three years (Forrester, 2024).

"There is no AI strategy without a data strategy." — Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake