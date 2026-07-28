Give Your AI the Business Context It Needs to Be Right with Semantic Layer

Your AI agents are only as good as the business context behind them. Yet most organizations still spend weeks manually coding semantic models only to discover that Finance and Product define the same metric differently.

Join our next Power Up session to see how Horizon Context eliminates that bottleneck. Semantic View Autopilot learns from your existing query history and BI assets to automatically generate governed semantic views and with Semantic Studio, you can now build and refine your semantic layer through a simple, AI-assisted experience. One source of truth for your entire team. No conflicting metrics. No AI hallucination.

We'll also showcase new capabilities announced at Snowflake Summit including ad-hoc semantic views, sub-query support in Semantic SQL, and the OSI Read/Write Converter.

In this session, you will:

