Give Your AI the Business Context It Needs to Be Right with Semantic Layer
How Semantic Views build a governed semantic foundation so your agents and analytics deliver trusted, consistent answers at scale.
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Your AI agents are only as good as the business context behind them. Yet most organizations still spend weeks manually coding semantic models only to discover that Finance and Product define the same metric differently.
Join our next Power Up session to see how Horizon Context eliminates that bottleneck. Semantic View Autopilot learns from your existing query history and BI assets to automatically generate governed semantic views and with Semantic Studio, you can now build and refine your semantic layer through a simple, AI-assisted experience. One source of truth for your entire team. No conflicting metrics. No AI hallucination.
We'll also showcase new capabilities announced at Snowflake Summit including ad-hoc semantic views, sub-query support in Semantic SQL, and the OSI Read/Write Converter.
In this session, you will:
Watch SVA generate a complete semantic view: From raw tables to business-ready metrics using the AI-powered FastGen UI.
See ad-hoc semantic views in action: Create inline semantic views with WITH SEMANTIC VIEW for rapid prototyping without schema changes.
Explore sub-query support in Semantic SQL: Write complex, multi-step analytical queries directly against your semantic layer.
Discover full BI-stack portability with the OSI Read/Write Converter: Define logic once in Snowflake, bidirectionally sync with Tableau, Power BI, dbt, Looker, and 20+ partner tools.
Learn how governed semantics power accurate AI: The context Cortex Analyst, Cortex Agents, and Snowflake Intelligence need to deliver trusted answers.