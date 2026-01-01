From Planning to Prediction: Integrated Supply Chain Risk Intelligence

Supply chain disruptions don't wait for your planning cycle. In this live demo webinar, discover how manufacturers, retail and consumer goods companies can move from reactive planning to predictive risk management by integrating SAP Business Data Cloud, supply chain planning systems, and external data sources through Snowflake.

You'll see how to:

Connect enterprise planning and operational data without complex data replication

Identify hidden supplier dependencies and single-source risks across multi-tier supply networks

Enrich planning decisions with real-time market, logistics, weather, and regulatory signals

Use AI-powered analytics to investigate risks, assess business impact, and recommend actions

Feed risk intelligence back into planning processes for faster response and better outcomes

Follow a real-world supply chain scenario where an emerging shortage is detected, analyzed, and mitigated before it impacts seasonal demand.