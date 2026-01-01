From Legacy to AI-Ready: Automated Migration on Snowflake
Your data warehouse migration doesn't have to take years
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The gap between organisations still running legacy data warehouses and those that have moved on is widening. Manual migrations are slow, expensive and risky, and every quarter spent on one is a quarter not spent building with AI. The teams that modernise now will compete on a different playing field.
Join Snowflake for an exclusive 30-minute session to see how data and engineering leaders are using AI to collapse migration timelines, eliminate rewrite risk and land on a platform ready for AI workloads from day one. You'll also hear how Globe Telecom migrated a complex on-premises data warehouse to Snowflake in just 53 days, cutting estimated annual costs by 84%.
You'll gain:
The AI migration business case: Real deployment outcomes and a framework for building the internal case to accelerate your modernisation roadmap.
Live demo of Snowflake AIM Migration Agent: Watch the AI agent analyse legacy code, translate schemas and automate ETL conversion in real time. Not slides. The product working.
A practical path off your current stack: A concrete migration path for Teradata, Oracle, SQL Server, Redshift, Synapse and more, including how to virtualise existing workloads without a rewrite.