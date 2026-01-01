From Legacy to AI-Ready: Automated Migration on Snowflake

The gap between organisations still running legacy data warehouses and those that have moved on is widening. Manual migrations are slow, expensive and risky, and every quarter spent on one is a quarter not spent building with AI. The teams that modernise now will compete on a different playing field.

Join Snowflake for an exclusive 30-minute session to see how data and engineering leaders are using AI to collapse migration timelines, eliminate rewrite risk and land on a platform ready for AI workloads from day one. You'll also hear how Globe Telecom migrated a complex on-premises data warehouse to Snowflake in just 53 days, cutting estimated annual costs by 84%.

You'll gain: