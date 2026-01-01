Define Context Once in Snowflake, Consume in Power BI

Building a governed semantic layer has historically been a major bottleneck in analytics. Join us for an in-depth look at Semantic View Autopilot (SVA), an AI-powered solution designed to automate and simplify semantic model creation.



In this session, we will explore how to transform your existing Microsoft Power BI dashboards into Snowflake semantic views that can be seamlessly used across Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex Analyst, and Cortex Agents.