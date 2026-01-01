DCP CoCo Webinar
Your AI Developer Stack, Explained Live.
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A technical deep dive into Cortex Code - what it is, how it works, and what it means for partners building on Snowflake. A live demo that will present you with actionable patterns you can use the same week.
What You Will Learn:
CoCo as an Agentic Execution Engine
Not a code completion tool. CoCo reads context, reasons about your Snowflake environment, and executes - all from a plain English prompt. We show this working live
CoCo SDK + Cortex Agents API
Embed Snowflake AI natively in your product. The SDK and Agents API are how ISVs build autonomous, multi-step Snowflake workflows into their platform
AI Gateway - Govern Every AI Call
Route, rate-limit, audit, and control all AI usage across your Snowflake account. The enterprise governance layer your customers are asking for
MCP - Connect CoCo to Your Ecosystem
One config file connects CoCo to Jira, Slack, Salesforce, or your own product API. Cross-boundary intelligence in a single prompt
Skills as Reusable Partner IP
Package your delivery plays once, invoke them everywhere. Skills compound with every engagement and become your most durable Snowflake practice asset
Who Should Attend:
Developers and Engineers
Building Snowflake-native features or integrations. See the fastest dev loop on the platform
Solutions Architects
Designing partner + Snowflake joint architectures. Walk away with concrete patterns to propose
ISV Product Leaders
Evaluating how to embed Snowflake AI in your product. The SDK and Agents API session is for you
Delivery Consultants
Delivering Snowflake implementations. See how CoCo accelerates every stage of delivery
Technical Pre-Sales
Running Snowflake AI demos for customers. Walk away with the most compelling live demo in the stack
Agenda
1. Welcome
The AI Execution Gap
2. Technical Overview
The Full Snowflake AI Developer Stack
3. Live Demos
CoCo in Action
4. Partner Playbook
Partner Patterns + Q&A