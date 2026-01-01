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Demo

DCP CoCo Webinar

Your AI Developer Stack, Explained Live.

20Oct
01:00 PM BST / 02:00 PM CEST

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A technical deep dive into Cortex Code - what it is, how it works, and what it means for partners building on Snowflake. A live demo that will present you with actionable patterns you can use the same week.

What You Will Learn:
 

  • CoCo as an Agentic Execution Engine
    Not a code completion tool. CoCo reads context, reasons about your Snowflake environment, and executes - all from a plain English prompt. We show this working live

  • CoCo SDK + Cortex Agents API
    Embed Snowflake AI natively in your product. The SDK and Agents API are how ISVs build autonomous, multi-step Snowflake workflows into their platform

  • AI Gateway - Govern Every AI Call
    Route, rate-limit, audit, and control all AI usage across your Snowflake account. The enterprise governance layer your customers are asking for

  • MCP - Connect CoCo to Your Ecosystem
    One config file connects CoCo to Jira, Slack, Salesforce, or your own product API. Cross-boundary intelligence in a single prompt

  • Skills as Reusable Partner IP
    Package your delivery plays once, invoke them everywhere. Skills compound with every engagement and become your most durable Snowflake practice asset

Who Should Attend:
 

  • Developers and Engineers
    Building Snowflake-native features or integrations. See the fastest dev loop on the platform
     

  • Solutions Architects
    Designing partner + Snowflake joint architectures. Walk away with concrete patterns to propose
     

  • ISV Product Leaders
    Evaluating how to embed Snowflake AI in your product. The SDK and Agents API session is for you
     

  • Delivery Consultants
    Delivering Snowflake implementations. See how CoCo accelerates every stage of delivery
     

  • Technical Pre-Sales
    Running Snowflake AI demos for customers. Walk away with the most compelling live demo in the stack

Agenda

1. Welcome
The AI Execution Gap

2. Technical Overview
The Full Snowflake AI Developer Stack

3. Live Demos
CoCo in Action

4. Partner Playbook
Partner Patterns + Q&A

 

Speakers

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Chris Atkinson Principal Partner Data Cloud Architect Snowflake
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Anthony Alteirac Principal Partner Solution Engineer Snowflake
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Niels ter Keurs Principal Startup Program Solution Engineering Snowflake

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