DCP CoCo Webinar

A technical deep dive into Cortex Code - what it is, how it works, and what it means for partners building on Snowflake. A live demo that will present you with actionable patterns you can use the same week.

What You Will Learn:



CoCo as an Agentic Execution Engine

Not a code completion tool. CoCo reads context, reasons about your Snowflake environment, and executes - all from a plain English prompt. We show this working live



CoCo SDK + Cortex Agents API

Embed Snowflake AI natively in your product. The SDK and Agents API are how ISVs build autonomous, multi-step Snowflake workflows into their platform

AI Gateway - Govern Every AI Call

Route, rate-limit, audit, and control all AI usage across your Snowflake account. The enterprise governance layer your customers are asking for



MCP - Connect CoCo to Your Ecosystem

One config file connects CoCo to Jira, Slack, Salesforce, or your own product API. Cross-boundary intelligence in a single prompt

Skills as Reusable Partner IP

Package your delivery plays once, invoke them everywhere. Skills compound with every engagement and become your most durable Snowflake practice asset

Who Should Attend:



Developers and Engineers

Building Snowflake-native features or integrations. See the fastest dev loop on the platform



Solutions Architects

Designing partner + Snowflake joint architectures. Walk away with concrete patterns to propose



ISV Product Leaders

Evaluating how to embed Snowflake AI in your product. The SDK and Agents API session is for you



Delivery Consultants

Delivering Snowflake implementations. See how CoCo accelerates every stage of delivery



Technical Pre-Sales

Running Snowflake AI demos for customers. Walk away with the most compelling live demo in the stack

Agenda

1. Welcome

The AI Execution Gap

2. Technical Overview

The Full Snowflake AI Developer Stack

3. Live Demos

CoCo in Action

4. Partner Playbook

Partner Patterns + Q&A