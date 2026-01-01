Connect Salesforce to Snowflake: Real-Time Access Without Pipelines or ETL

Salesforce data powers the decisions your teams make and the agents you deploy. Most organizations still rely on ETL pipelines that produce stale copies and add engineering overhead just to get that data into Snowflake.

Join us October 6 to explore how Salesforce Data 360 and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, through a bidirectional Data 360 Zero Copy integration, gives your people and AI agents direct and live access to CRM records with no data movement and no pipeline to manage.

During this webinar and live demo we’ll explore how the integration delivers:

One Governed Access Pattern Across Enterprise Systems : How to connect and query Salesforce data inside Snowflake, with the same governance and cost controls applied for a human analyst or an AI agent to act on it.

: How to connect and query Salesforce data inside Snowflake, with the same governance and cost controls applied for a human analyst or an AI agent to act on it. Faster Time to Value, Lower Operational Burden: Reduce repetitive pipeline development and maintenance, while reducing cost and risk from pipeline sprawl and replicated data.