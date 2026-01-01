Answers at the Speed Your Users Expect with Snowflake Interactive Analytics
Deliver sub-second, high-concurrency analytics on Snowflake, with a first look at what's new.
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Your users expect answers the instant they ask. Delivering fast, interactive experiences at scale often means copying data into a separate serving layer, which adds cost, latency and complexity.
Join our next Power Up session to learn how to serve responsive dashboards, embedded analytics and data-intensive applications straight from your governed data. Deliver at the speed your users expect and the consistency your team can stand behind. You'll leave knowing what's new on Snowflake, and how to put it to work.
In this session, you will learn how to:
Deliver answers the moment users ask: Give business users and customers responsive, interactive experiences even as concurrency climbs.
Serve more people without the trade-offs: Support demanding, high-traffic workloads while keeping performance predictable and cost under control.
Turn one governed source into many experiences: Power internal dashboards and customer-facing apps from the same trusted data.
See what's newly possible: Get a first look at new Snowflake Interactive Analytics capabilities and learn where they fit in your stack.