Answers at the Speed Your Users Expect with Snowflake Interactive Analytics

Your users expect answers the instant they ask. Delivering fast, interactive experiences at scale often means copying data into a separate serving layer, which adds cost, latency and complexity.

Join our next Power Up session to learn how to serve responsive dashboards, embedded analytics and data-intensive applications straight from your governed data. Deliver at the speed your users expect and the consistency your team can stand behind. You'll leave knowing what's new on Snowflake, and how to put it to work.

In this session, you will learn how to: