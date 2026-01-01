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Demo

AI Data Cloud Demo EMEA

45 minutes to see how Snowflake transforms data into insights.

22OCT
10:00 AM BST / 11:00 AM CEST

Register Now

Want a deeper look at Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud? ❄️

Join us for a live demo to learn how to easily and securely store, integrate and analyse data with infinite scalability within Snowflake.
Every two weeks, our product experts share best practices and answer live audience questions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

💡 During this session, you’ll learn how Snowflake helps you:

 

  • Modernise your data warehouse for unlimited scale and performance

  • Build flexible data lakes for advanced analytics

  • Share data securely across teams and partners

  • Develop modern data applications

  • Streamline data engineering pipelines

  • Advance your data science initiatives

 

▶️ And see Snowflake in action:

 

  • Explore Snowflake’s intuitive user interface

  • Create databases and compute nodes quickly

  • Load data seamlessly from multiple sources

  • Query semi-structured data natively

  • Connect to BI/ETL tools … and more!

Speaker

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Rebecca Jayne-CoupeSolution Engineer, Snowflake