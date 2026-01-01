AI Data Cloud Demo EMEA
45 minutes to see how Snowflake transforms data into insights.
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Want a deeper look at Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud? ❄️
Join us for a live demo to learn how to easily and securely store, integrate and analyse data with infinite scalability within Snowflake.
Every two weeks, our product experts share best practices and answer live audience questions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.
💡 During this session, you’ll learn how Snowflake helps you:
Modernise your data warehouse for unlimited scale and performance
Build flexible data lakes for advanced analytics
Share data securely across teams and partners
Develop modern data applications
Streamline data engineering pipelines
Advance your data science initiatives
▶️ And see Snowflake in action:
Explore Snowflake’s intuitive user interface
Create databases and compute nodes quickly
Load data seamlessly from multiple sources
Query semi-structured data natively
Connect to BI/ETL tools … and more!