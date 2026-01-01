Want a deeper look at Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud? ❄️

Join us for a live demo to learn how to easily and securely store, integrate and analyse data with infinite scalability within Snowflake.

Every two weeks, our product experts share best practices and answer live audience questions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

💡 During this session, you’ll learn how Snowflake helps you:

Modernise your data warehouse for unlimited scale and performance

Build flexible data lakes for advanced analytics

Share data securely across teams and partners

Develop modern data applications

Streamline data engineering pipelines

Advance your data science initiatives

▶️ And see Snowflake in action: