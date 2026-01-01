AI Data Cloud Demo

WHAT TO EXPECT

Join our weekly demo for a technical deep dive into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. You’ll learn more about how this global network connects you to the most relevant content — from thousands of datasets, to pre-built services and models, to complete applications — all powered by a single platform.

During this event, you’ll learn how the unique architectural design of a single platform can connect your business globally at practically any scale.

WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN