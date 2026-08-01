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Demo

AI Data Cloud Demo

20AUG
10:00 AM PT

Register Now

Join our weekly demo for a technical deep dive into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. You’ll learn more about how this global network connects you to the most relevant content — from thousands of datasets, to pre-built services and models, to complete applications — all powered by a single platform.

During this event, you’ll learn how the unique architectural design of a single platform can connect your business globally at practically any scale.

The live product demo includes:

  • A tour of the Snowflake user interface, Snowsight
  • An introduction to virtual warehouses (compute) and scaling the elastic performance engine underpinning the platform
  • Key concepts in data ingestion, transformation, and storage within Snowflake
  • Ways to protect data with data governance features
  • Discussion and demonstration of analysis within Snowsight and through BI tools and Snowflake Notebooks (public preview)
  • An introduction to data processing in Python with Snowpark