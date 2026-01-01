Demo
AI Data Cloud Demo
10SEP
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
Join our weekly demo for a technical deep dive into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. You’ll learn more about how this global network connects you to the most relevant content — from thousands of datasets, to pre-built services and models, to complete applications — all powered by a single platform.
During this event, you’ll learn how the unique architectural design of a single platform can connect your business globally at practically any scale.
The live product demo includes:
- A tour of the Snowflake user interface, Snowsight
- An introduction to virtual warehouses (compute) and scaling the elastic performance engine underpinning the platform
- Key concepts in data ingestion, transformation, and storage within Snowflake
- Ways to protect data with data governance features
- Discussion and demonstration of analysis within Snowsight and through BI tools and Snowflake Notebooks (public preview)
- An introduction to data processing in Python with Snowpark