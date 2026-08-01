See How You and AI Build Data Pipelines Together in Snowflake

Your business wants high-quality data products, but with so many native options in Snowflake, teams can spend more time deciding how to build than actually building.

Ready to move past the guesswork? In our next Power Up session, we'll map out how you can combine Snowflake's declarative pipeline features (Dynamic Tables) with DMF and DCM Projects. Learn how to choose the right approach for your team, ship faster, and use Snowflake CoCo to write, test and iterate on your code more efficiently.

In this session, you will learn how to: