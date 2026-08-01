See How You and AI Build Data Pipelines Together in Snowflake
Learn how Dynamic Tables, Data Metric Functions (DMF) and DCM Projects work to get you to production faster.
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Your business wants high-quality data products, but with so many native options in Snowflake, teams can spend more time deciding how to build than actually building.
Ready to move past the guesswork? In our next Power Up session, we'll map out how you can combine Snowflake's declarative pipeline features (Dynamic Tables) with DMF and DCM Projects. Learn how to choose the right approach for your team, ship faster, and use Snowflake CoCo to write, test and iterate on your code more efficiently.
In this session, you will learn how to:
Choose the building blocks for your pipeline: Get practical guidance on Snowflake’s declarative options.
Eliminate pipeline maintenance with freshness controls: Define how fresh your data needs to be and let Snowflake handle scheduling, dependencies and refresh automatically.
Ship governed, quality-checked data: See DCM and DMF enforce declarative database change management and data quality rules natively.
Bring version control to your pipelines: Learn how to manage your declarative pipeline definitions as code, ensuring every change is tracked, audited and easily reversible.
Implement automatic schema evolution: Learn how your pipelines detect and adapt when upstream source schemas change.