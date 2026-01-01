Building an Agentic Customer Growth Engine with Snowflake & Braze

Every multi-brand, multi-market business is asking the same question: how do we get ready for an agentic, AI-driven future? The answer starts before AI. It starts with unifying customer data across every brand, market and channel you run.

This session brings together four people building that future for real. Thierry Sequeira, CEO of Massive Rocket, opens with a five-step method for turning customer data into a growth engine, built from 200+ CRM implementations. Whitnee Hawthorne, Global Head of Travel and Hospitality at Snowflake, on why an agent is only as smart as the data it can reach, and why multi-brand businesses fragment their intelligence without ever meaning to. [Braze speaker], on turning unified data into real-time, always-on engagement instead of one-off, batch-and-blast campaigns. And Nicola Keane, Director of Customer & Loyalty Growth at Yum!, closes with a real-world view on what unifying data across brands and markets actually took.

What you'll take away

Why unifying data comes before anything agentic or AI-driven

A five-step method for turning data into a growth engine

How real-time engagement replaces one-off, batch-and-blast campaigns

Yum!'s real-world view on unifying data across brands and markets

Agenda at a glance