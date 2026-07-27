Customer Webinar
What's New at Snowflake: AI That Actually Delivers
On-Demand | Recording available
The biggest product launches from Summit 2026, curated for you
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Missed Snowflake Summit? Join us for a practical 60-minute recap of the announcements that will have the biggest impact on how you build AI, manage data, and get more value from Snowflake.
In one focused hour, our Solution Engineers will walk through the launches that matter most, demonstrate where they fit into real customer architectures, and answer your questions live.
In this session you'll learn how to:
- Learn why most AI pilots never reach production and how Snowflake helps you bridge the gap
- See how to deploy AI agents on your governed data in days, not months
- Discover how Snowflake CoWork enables business users to work with AI without relying on engineering teams
- Explore the latest innovations in cost optimisation, Semantic Layer and open data formats to prepare your data for AI
- Leave with clear next steps and practical ideas to discuss with your Snowflake team
Speakers
Alejandro PerezSolution Engineer, Snowflake
Manon JalleratSolution Engineer, Snowflake