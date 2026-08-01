Warehouse Design & Cost Control

Snowflake bills for compute by the second, so the warehouses you create and how you configure them drive your bill directly. Most accounts start with one oversized warehouse left running, no auto-suspend, and no spending guardrails — which quietly burns credits and makes cost impossible to forecast. This session is for the admins, platform engineers, and FinOps owners who need their compute to be both fast and predictable.

We work through the levers in the order you'd actually configure them: sizing a warehouse correctly with scale up versus scale out and multi-cluster scaling, turning on auto-suspend and auto-resume so you only pay for what you use, then putting hard guardrails in place with resource monitors and budgets. Each control builds on the last, so you leave with a compute setup tuned for both performance and cost.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will configure each cost-control lever live in a SQL notebook inside your own Snowflake account: - Sizing warehouses and configuring multi-cluster scaling - Setting auto-suspend and auto-resume to eliminate idle spend - Creating resource monitors with escalating notify and suspend triggers - Setting account and custom budgets with email alerts

Attendees leave with a working cost-control baseline in their own account — right-sized warehouses, auto-suspend configured, resource monitors with credit quotas, and budgets with alerts. They'll also have the SQL and the reasoning behind each setting, so they can right-size and govern spend on any account they manage.