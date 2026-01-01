Inside Brilliant Earth's AI Transformation with Snowflake + Posit

Before Snowflake, Brilliant Earth's data science teams relied on manual Excel and legacy data warehouse workflows, creating data silos and query bottlenecks that made advanced analysis difficult.

By centralizing their data in Snowflake and pairing it with the Posit Team Native App for data science, they gave their teams an AI-powered, scalable, and governed environment to build predictive models, sharpen customer segmentation, and put trusted insights directly in the hands of decision-makers.

Join Snowflake, Posit, and special guest Matthias Mueller, Brilliant Earth, for a candid look at how the leading omnichannel jeweler modernized its analytics stack.

In this session, you'll learn how: