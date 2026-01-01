Governance at Scale

As data and users grow, governing access by hand stops working — you can't manually track who can see which sensitive column across hundreds of tables. The result is either over-locked data nobody can use, or sensitive data exposed to people who shouldn't see it. This session is for the governance, security, and platform teams who need protection that scales with the account, not against it.

We use Snowflake Horizon to govern by policy instead of by hand: tagging and classifying sensitive data so you know what you have, then applying dynamic masking and row access policies that enforce protection automatically based on a user's role. We also look at access history and lineage so you can prove who touched what. Because policies attach to tags, protection follows the data as the account grows.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will build governance controls live in a SQL notebook inside your own Snowflake account: - Tagging and classifying sensitive columns - Applying dynamic data masking policies based on role - Restricting rows with row access policies - Reviewing access history and data lineage

Attendees leave with working governance controls in their own account — classified and tagged data, dynamic masking and row access policies tied to roles, and visibility into access history and lineage. They'll have the SQL and the tag-based approach to scale the same protection across any number of tables.