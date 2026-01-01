Ask Your Data Anything: Inside Extreme Networks' AI Agent Built on Snowflake Semantic Views and Sigma

Sales and operations teams often know an answer exists somewhere in the data — they just can't get to it fast enough to matter. What if anyone on your team could ask a plain-language question about pipeline, closed deals, or report coverage and get a trusted answer in seconds — no SQL, no ticket, no waiting?

Join Extreme Networks, Snowflake, and Sigma for a live demo and behind-the-scenes look at Ask EDNA, the AI agent Extreme Networks built for conversational data discovery using Snowflake Semantic Views and Sigma.

You'll hear how Extreme Networks:



Turned a governed dbt and Snowflake data foundation into AI-ready semantic views

Enabled sales and operations users to self-serve answers without SQL or tickets

Used Sigma to connect AI answers to the governed dashboards teams already trust

Tackled the semantic model, governance, and accuracy lessons that made it work

Whether you're just starting to explore AI on your data or moving from pilot to production, you'll leave with a practical blueprint you can apply to your own stack.